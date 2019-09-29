CoinFi (COFI) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $7,157.00

CoinFi (CURRENCY:COFI) traded down 4.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 29th. In the last seven days, CoinFi has traded down 9.9% against the dollar. One CoinFi token can now be bought for about $0.0041 or 0.00000051 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin, IDEX, FCoin and Kyber Network. CoinFi has a market cap of $808,134.00 and approximately $7,157.00 worth of CoinFi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

CoinFi Profile

CoinFi was first traded on December 15th, 2017. CoinFi’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 196,964,277 tokens. CoinFi’s official Twitter account is @coin_fi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for CoinFi is www.coinfi.com. CoinFi’s official message board is medium.com/coinfi.

Buying and Selling CoinFi

CoinFi can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Kucoin, FCoin, Gate.io, Cobinhood and Kyber Network. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CoinFi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CoinFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

