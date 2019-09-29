Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) Shares Gap Down to $16.79

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $16.16, but opened at $16.79. Commercial Metals shares last traded at $16.90, with a volume of 35,683 shares.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CMC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $22.00 target price on Commercial Metals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. TheStreet upgraded Commercial Metals from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Commercial Metals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Sunday, September 22nd. Deutsche Bank cut Commercial Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Commercial Metals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.29.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.66. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 9.23, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.74.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CMC. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Commercial Metals by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 47,502 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $848,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares during the period. First Dallas Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Commercial Metals by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. now owns 305,717 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,457,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Commercial Metals during the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Commercial Metals by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 85,585 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,528,000 after acquiring an additional 1,119 shares during the period. Finally, United Services Automobile Association boosted its holdings in Commercial Metals by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 175,147 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,172 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.82% of the company’s stock.

About Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC)

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and markets steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Recycling, Americas Mills, Americas Fabrication, and International Mill. The Americas Recycling segment processes and sells scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

