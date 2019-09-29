Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao (NYSE:CBD) Short Interest Update

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao (NYSE:CBD) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 454,000 shares, a growth of 13.1% from the August 15th total of 401,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 457,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CBD. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao by 12.5% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao during the second quarter worth $176,000. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao during the second quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao during the second quarter worth $208,000. 1.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Bank of America cut Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th.

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $19.31. 279,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 330,062. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.73. The firm has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a PE ratio of 15.09 and a beta of 1.52. Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao has a twelve month low of $18.95 and a twelve month high of $26.81.

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao (NYSE:CBD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.34 billion. Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao had a net margin of 2.22% and a return on equity of 7.20%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao Company Profile

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição engages in the retail of food, clothing, home appliances, electronics, and other products through its chain of hypermarkets, supermarkets, specialized stores, and department stores in Brazil. The company operates through two segments, Food Retail; and Cash and Carry.

