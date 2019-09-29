Comparing NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) & Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC)

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) and Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and earnings.

Dividends

NetEase pays an annual dividend of $4.15 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. Tabula Rasa HealthCare does not pay a dividend. NetEase pays out 60.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares NetEase and Tabula Rasa HealthCare’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NetEase 11.86% 18.39% 9.97% Tabula Rasa HealthCare -7.09% 3.63% 1.44%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares NetEase and Tabula Rasa HealthCare’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NetEase $9.77 billion 3.42 $930.91 million $6.87 37.95 Tabula Rasa HealthCare $204.27 million 5.92 -$47.27 million $0.34 161.12

NetEase has higher revenue and earnings than Tabula Rasa HealthCare. NetEase is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Tabula Rasa HealthCare, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

NetEase has a beta of 0.83, suggesting that its share price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tabula Rasa HealthCare has a beta of 1.67, suggesting that its share price is 67% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for NetEase and Tabula Rasa HealthCare, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NetEase 0 2 11 0 2.85 Tabula Rasa HealthCare 0 1 7 1 3.00

NetEase currently has a consensus target price of $292.68, indicating a potential upside of 12.27%. Tabula Rasa HealthCare has a consensus target price of $81.37, indicating a potential upside of 48.54%. Given Tabula Rasa HealthCare’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Tabula Rasa HealthCare is more favorable than NetEase.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

45.6% of NetEase shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 98.8% of Tabula Rasa HealthCare shares are held by institutional investors. 54.7% of NetEase shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 11.8% of Tabula Rasa HealthCare shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

NetEase beats Tabula Rasa HealthCare on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

NetEase Company Profile

NetEase, Inc. operates an interactive online community in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in four segments: Online Games Services, E-Commerce, Advertising Services, and Innovative Businesses and Other Services. It offers various games in a range of genres through mobile devices and PCs, including role-playing games, MMORPGs, battle arena games, simulation games, collectible card games, first-person shooter games, sandbox games, and other types of games to the Chinese market. The company also operates Kaola that sells imported maternity and baby products, skincare and cosmetics, and other general merchandise; and Yanxuan, which sells its private label products, including apparel, homeware, kitchenware, and other general merchandise. In addition, it operates NetEase News App and NetEase Websites, which provide Internet users with Chinese language-based online services that are centered around content and interactive community. Further, the company provides online advertising services comprising banner advertising, channel sponsorships, direct email, interactive media-rich sites, sponsored special events, games, contests, and other activities. Additionally, it offers online services, such as NetEase CC, a live video streaming platform; NetEase Cloud Music, a music-streaming platform; NetEase Youdao Education, an online platform offering educational content and solutions; EaseRead, an online reading platform; and NetEase Pay, a payment platform, as well as email services to individuals and corporates. The company was formerly known as NetEase.com, Inc. and changed its name to NetEase, Inc. in March 2012. NetEase, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare Company Profile

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. operates as a healthcare technology company in the field of medication safety in the United States. The company's proprietary Medication Risk Mitigation Matrix delivers a multi-drug review, which identifies medication-related risks. Its cloud-based software applications include EireneRx, a medication decision-support and e-prescribing platform to access patients' medication-related information; and MedWise that provides medication decision support components for clients seeking to manage their medication risk and improve medication outcomes, and patient relationships by enhancing their existing systems. The company's cloud-based software applications also comprise RxCompanion, a medication therapy management software platform for the identification and resolution of medication and other health related problems; TruChart, an electronic health record (EHR) system for Programs of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly (PACE) programs; and PACElogic, which deliver real-time sharable workflows comprising EHR, customer relationship management, claims adjudication, electronic data interchange, care management, coordination, planning, integration with community-based providers, and various Federal and State required reporting for PACE organizations and small health plans. Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. also offers clinical pharmacist collaboration, prescription fulfillment and reminder packaging, and pharmacy cost management services, as well as health plan management services, including risk adjustment and third party administrator services. As of December 31, 2018, it served 224 healthcare organizations. The company offers its cloud-based software solutions to prescribers, pharmacists, and healthcare organizations for managing the medication-related needs of their patients. Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Moorestown, New Jersey.

