Compass Diversified Holdings (NYSE:CODI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $372.97 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Compass Diversified Holdings (NYSE:CODI) will report $372.97 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Compass Diversified’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $389.03 million and the lowest is $366.53 million. Compass Diversified posted sales of $448.70 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Compass Diversified will report full year sales of $1.50 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.49 billion to $1.53 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.48 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.40 billion to $1.51 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Compass Diversified.

Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.05). Compass Diversified had a net margin of 19.72% and a return on equity of 10.60%. The firm had revenue of $336.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $434.14 million.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Compass Diversified in a research report on Monday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.50 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Compass Diversified from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. TheStreet raised shares of Compass Diversified from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Compass Diversified from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

NYSE:CODI traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $19.79. The stock had a trading volume of 188,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,731. The company has a current ratio of 4.97, a quick ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Compass Diversified has a 1-year low of $11.60 and a 1-year high of $20.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.84. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 1.13.

In related news, insider Ryan J. Faulkingham purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.44 per share, with a total value of $55,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $182,556. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gordon M. Burns sold 48,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.21, for a total transaction of $927,843.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 56,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,077,488.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its position in shares of Compass Diversified by 4.1% during the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 25,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Compass Diversified by 49.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Compass Diversified by 50.6% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Compass Diversified by 9.6% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Compass Diversified by 6.8% in the first quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 18,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172 shares during the period. 29.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Compass Diversified Company Profile

Compass Diversified Holdings LLC is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions, buyouts, industry consolidation, recapitalization, and middle market investments. It seeks to invest in niche industrial or branded consumer companies, manufacturing, distribution, consumer products, business services sector, safety & security, electronic components, food, foodservice.

