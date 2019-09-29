Compugroup Medical (ETR:COP) Given a €70.00 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

Berenberg Bank set a €70.00 ($81.40) price target on Compugroup Medical (ETR:COP) in a report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank set a €68.00 ($79.07) price target on Compugroup Medical and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Warburg Research set a €60.00 ($69.77) price target on Compugroup Medical and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €60.00 ($69.77) price target on Compugroup Medical and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. HSBC set a €59.00 ($68.60) price target on Compugroup Medical and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Baader Bank set a €52.00 ($60.47) price target on Compugroup Medical and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €57.75 ($67.15).

ETR COP opened at €55.70 ($64.77) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.15. Compugroup Medical has a twelve month low of €37.88 ($44.05) and a twelve month high of €74.80 ($86.98). The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 147.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average of €54.12 and a 200 day moving average of €59.82.

Compugroup Medical Company Profile

CompuGroup Medical Societas Europaea develops and sells software and information technology services for healthcare sector worldwide. The company's Ambulatory Information Systems segment provides practice management software and electronic medical records for office-based physicians, dentists, medical care centers, and physician's networks.

