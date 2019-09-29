Construction Partners Inc (NASDAQ:ROAD) Stake Lifted by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Construction Partners Inc (NASDAQ:ROAD) by 545.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 91,765 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 77,555 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Construction Partners were worth $1,378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ROAD. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of Construction Partners by 58.0% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 666,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,506,000 after acquiring an additional 244,505 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank bought a new position in shares of Construction Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $333,000. Summit Creek Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Construction Partners by 1.6% in the second quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 687,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,324,000 after acquiring an additional 10,884 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Construction Partners by 32.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 40,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 9,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Construction Partners by 1.7% in the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 508,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,492,000 after acquiring an additional 8,338 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.31% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ROAD traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $15.25. 247,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 441,347. The company has a market capitalization of $787.07 million, a P/E ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.90. Construction Partners Inc has a 12 month low of $7.70 and a 12 month high of $16.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.80.

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $227.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $229.67 million. Construction Partners had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 13.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Construction Partners Inc will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ROAD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Imperial Capital restated an “outperform” rating and set a $17.25 target price (up from $15.50) on shares of Construction Partners in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Construction Partners from $15.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. ValuEngine cut shares of Construction Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Construction Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.44.

In related news, Director Cpi Expansion Fund Gp L. Suntx sold 5,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.47, for a total transaction of $67,350,000.00. Company insiders own 74.79% of the company’s stock.

About Construction Partners

Construction Partners, Inc, an infrastructure and road construction company, provides construction products and services to public and private sectors. It offers construction of highways, roads, bridges, airports, and commercial and residential sites. The company provides a range of sitework construction services, including site development, paving, and utility and drainage systems construction, as well as supplies hot mix asphalt required for the projects.

