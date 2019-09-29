Contrasting DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) & DATATRAK International (NYSE:DTRK)

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) and DATATRAK International (OTCMKTS:DTRK) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings, dividends and valuation.

Volatility & Risk

DXC Technology has a beta of 1.93, meaning that its share price is 93% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DATATRAK International has a beta of 0.94, meaning that its share price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

DXC Technology pays an annual dividend of $0.84 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. DATATRAK International does not pay a dividend. DXC Technology pays out 10.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for DXC Technology and DATATRAK International, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DXC Technology 0 9 7 0 2.44 DATATRAK International 0 0 0 0 N/A

DXC Technology presently has a consensus target price of $67.33, indicating a potential upside of 126.10%. Given DXC Technology’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe DXC Technology is more favorable than DATATRAK International.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares DXC Technology and DATATRAK International’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DXC Technology $20.75 billion 0.38 $1.26 billion $8.34 3.57 DATATRAK International $7.45 million 1.89 $160,000.00 N/A N/A

DXC Technology has higher revenue and earnings than DATATRAK International.

Profitability

This table compares DXC Technology and DATATRAK International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DXC Technology 5.70% 19.57% 7.53% DATATRAK International 4.07% 47.04% 4.73%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

86.8% of DXC Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.8% of DXC Technology shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 8.0% of DATATRAK International shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

DXC Technology beats DATATRAK International on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About DXC Technology

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through three segments: Global Business Services (GBS), Global Infrastructure Services (GIS), and United States Public Sector (USPS). The GBS segment offers technology solutions comprising enterprise, cloud application, and consulting services; application services; analytics services; business process services; and industry software and solutions. The GIS segment offers cloud and platform services; workplace, mobility, and Internet of Things services; and security solutions. The USPS segment delivers IT services and business solutions to all levels of government in the United States. This segment offers cloud, platform, and IT outsourcing services; enterprise and cloud application services; enterprise security solutions; mobile enterprise, virtual desktop and application, and workplace device services; and analytics services, such as analytics platforms, information governance, artificial intelligence, and advisory services. The company was formerly known as Computer Sciences Corporation and changed its name to DXC Technology Company in April 2017 as a result of its merger with the Enterprise Services business of Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company. DXC Technology Company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Tysons, Virginia.

About DATATRAK International

DATATRAK International, Inc., a technology and services company, provides unified clinical solutions and related services for the clinical trials industry. The company offers DATATRAK ONE Unified Experience, a clinical enterprise solution that allows clinical users and service providers to design, deliver, and manage clinical trials. Its products include UX CTMS 360 for planning and managing trials; UX Trial to streamline design-to-deployment process using a tool; UX EDC & Medical Coding for capturing and delivering data; UX Randomization and Trial Supply Management to randomize patients and automate supply; UX Patient Data Capture; UX Safety; and UX Training to train users and track certificates. The company also provides DATATRAK Clinical Consulting Services, such as training, support, learning center, Software as a Service hosting, standards, and trial design services. It serves contract research organizations, pharma and biotech companies, and clinical trial device companies. DATATRAK International, Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Mayfield Heights, Ohio.

