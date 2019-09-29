Contrasting North American Palladium (OTCMKTS:PALDF) & Royal Standard Minerals Inc USA (OTCMKTS:RYSMF)

North American Palladium (OTCMKTS:PALDF) and Royal Standard Minerals Inc USA (OTCMKTS:RYSMF) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for North American Palladium and Royal Standard Minerals Inc USA, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score North American Palladium 0 0 1 0 3.00 Royal Standard Minerals Inc USA 0 0 0 0 N/A

Dividends

North American Palladium pays an annual dividend of $0.30 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. Royal Standard Minerals Inc USA does not pay a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares North American Palladium and Royal Standard Minerals Inc USA’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets North American Palladium 35.43% 22.83% 18.94% Royal Standard Minerals Inc USA N/A N/A -168.60%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares North American Palladium and Royal Standard Minerals Inc USA’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio North American Palladium $306.17 million 2.67 $91.96 million N/A N/A Royal Standard Minerals Inc USA N/A N/A -$30,000.00 N/A N/A

North American Palladium has higher revenue and earnings than Royal Standard Minerals Inc USA.

Risk & Volatility

North American Palladium has a beta of 2.07, meaning that its share price is 107% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Royal Standard Minerals Inc USA has a beta of -140.26, meaning that its share price is 14,126% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

North American Palladium beats Royal Standard Minerals Inc USA on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About North American Palladium

North American Palladium Ltd. produces precious metals in Canada. It explores for palladium, platinum, gold, nickel, copper, and other metals. It primarily holds interest in the Lac des Iles mine that is located to the northwest of Thunder Bay, Ontario. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About Royal Standard Minerals Inc USA

Royal Standard Minerals Inc. does not have significant operations. It intends to acquire or merge with assets or businesses that maximize value for shareholders. Previously, the company was engaged in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold and precious metal properties in the United States. Royal Standard Minerals Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

