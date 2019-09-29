Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,750,000 shares, an increase of 15.2% from the August 15th total of 10,200,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,830,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days. Approximately 1.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of CTVA traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $27.80. The stock had a trading volume of 4,534,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,059,197. The business’s 50-day moving average is $29.39. Corteva has a fifty-two week low of $24.35 and a fifty-two week high of $32.78.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $5.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.47 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Corteva will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on CTVA. Citigroup raised shares of Corteva from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $34.50 in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Macquarie started coverage on shares of Corteva in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Corteva in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Corteva from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Corteva in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.25.

In related news, Director Klaus A. Engel bought 18,393 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $30.00 per share, with a total value of $551,790.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,253 shares in the company, valued at $757,590. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CTVA. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Corteva in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,803,496,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Corteva in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,728,215,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corteva in the 2nd quarter valued at $579,764,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corteva in the 2nd quarter valued at $429,256,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of Corteva in the 2nd quarter valued at $404,071,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.15% of the company’s stock.

About Corteva

Corteva, Inc provides agriculture products worldwide. The company develops and supplies germplasm and traits in corn, soybean, and sunflower seed markets. It also supplies products to the agricultural input industry that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and diseases, as well as to enhance crop health.

