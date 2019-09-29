Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Sold by KC Investment Advisors LLC

KC Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 22.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,502 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 436 shares during the quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Thor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Canton Hathaway LLC grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 41.0% in the second quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 141 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Next Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2,740.0% in the second quarter. Next Capital Management LLC now owns 142 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. 71.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Costco Wholesale stock traded down $2.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $285.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,538,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,291,216. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $285.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $262.05. The company has a market cap of $126.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.93. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $189.51 and a fifty-two week high of $307.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 29th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 38.07%.

In other Costco Wholesale news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,646 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.25, for a total transaction of $441,539.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,213,654.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Nomura increased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $235.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Costco Wholesale in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $290.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Costco Wholesale from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $220.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price target on Costco Wholesale to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Costco Wholesale currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $285.09.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

