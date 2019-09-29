Cott Corp (NYSE:COT) Shares Purchased by Maplelane Capital LLC

Maplelane Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Cott Corp (NYSE:COT) (TSE:BCB) by 6.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,700,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the quarter. Cott comprises about 0.5% of Maplelane Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Maplelane Capital LLC’s holdings in Cott were worth $22,695,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Cott during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Cutler Group LP purchased a new position in shares of Cott during the 2nd quarter worth $73,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Cott during the 2nd quarter worth $137,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Cott by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 14,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 2,132 shares during the period. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Cott by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 15,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the period.

Get Cott alerts:

Shares of Cott stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $12.40. 665,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 816,865. Cott Corp has a 52-week low of $11.72 and a 52-week high of $16.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.50 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.69 and a 200-day moving average of $13.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Cott (NYSE:COT) (TSE:BCB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $604.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $608.80 million. Cott had a negative return on equity of 0.27% and a negative net margin of 0.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cott Corp will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st were given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 20th. Cott’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 150.00%.

COT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group raised Cott from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cott from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Cott in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on Cott from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.71.

In other news, Director Eric Rosenfeld bought 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.38 per share, with a total value of $990,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 415,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,143,617.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas Harrington bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.49 per share, for a total transaction of $312,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 124,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,560,250.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

About Cott

Cott Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a route based service company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Route Based Services; Coffee, Tea and Extract Solutions; and All Other. Its product portfolio includes bottled water, coffee, brewed tea, water dispensers, coffee and tea brewers, specialty coffee, liquid coffee or tea concentrate, single cup coffee, cold brewed coffee, iced blend coffee or tea beverages, blended teas, hot tea, sparkling tea, coffee or tea extract solutions, filtration equipment, hot chocolate, soups, malt drinks, creamers/whiteners, cereals, and beverage concentrates, as well as premium spring, sparkling and flavored, and mineral water.

Featured Story: What is systematic risk?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cott Corp (NYSE:COT) (TSE:BCB).

Receive News & Ratings for Cott Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cott and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.