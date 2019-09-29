Countinghouse (CHT) Hits One Day Trading Volume of $7,593.00

Countinghouse (CURRENCY:CHT) traded up 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 29th. Countinghouse has a total market capitalization of $19.76 million and $7,593.00 worth of Countinghouse was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Countinghouse token can currently be bought for $2.04 or 0.00035164 BTC on exchanges including LATOKEN and DDEX. During the last seven days, Countinghouse has traded up 4.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00038154 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $435.43 or 0.05432647 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0357 or 0.00000445 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000296 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0862 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000184 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00016063 BTC.

About Countinghouse

Countinghouse is a token. It launched on March 13th, 2018. Countinghouse’s total supply is 9,682,334 tokens. The official website for Countinghouse is www.countinghousefund.com. Countinghouse’s official Twitter account is @CountinghouseFd.

Countinghouse Token Trading

Countinghouse can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN and DDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Countinghouse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Countinghouse should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Countinghouse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

