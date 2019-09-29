Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS) Shares Purchased by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS) by 39.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,706 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Credit Suisse Group were worth $537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Credit Suisse Group by 134.4% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 2,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235 shares during the last quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Credit Suisse Group in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new position in Credit Suisse Group in the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Credit Suisse Group in the 2nd quarter worth $103,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Credit Suisse Group in the 1st quarter worth $109,000. 2.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Credit Suisse Group alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. BNP Paribas upgraded Credit Suisse Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. ValuEngine lowered Credit Suisse Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Credit Suisse Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Credit Suisse Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.00.

Shares of NYSE CS traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.16. 2,671,700 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,834,019. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.07. The stock has a market cap of $30.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.48, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.40. Credit Suisse Group AG has a 12-month low of $10.23 and a 12-month high of $15.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60.

Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter. Credit Suisse Group had a return on equity of 5.46% and a net margin of 7.09%. As a group, research analysts expect that Credit Suisse Group AG will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

About Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group AG, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services worldwide. It operates through Swiss Universal Bank, International Wealth Management, Asia Pacific, Global Markets, and Investment Banking & Capital Markets segments. The company offers private banking and wealth management solutions, including advisory, investment, financial planning, succession planning, and trust services; and financing and lending, and multi-shore platform solutions.

Featured Story: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS).

Receive News & Ratings for Credit Suisse Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credit Suisse Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.