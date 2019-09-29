Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $5.00 price target on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Crescent Point Energy Corp. is engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of oil and natural gas properties in Western Canada. The Company’s operations consist of light and medium oil and natural gas assets strategically focused in core areas in southern Saskatchewan and central and southern Alberta. Crescent Point Energy Corp., formerly known as Crescent Point Energy Trust, is headquartered in Calgary, Canada. “

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on CPG. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a hold rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Crescent Point Energy in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Crescent Point Energy from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Raymond James set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Crescent Point Energy and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Crescent Point Energy presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $6.01.

Shares of CPG stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.35. The stock had a trading volume of 4,420,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,647,382. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Crescent Point Energy has a fifty-two week low of $2.43 and a fifty-two week high of $6.68. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.47. The firm has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of 8.55 and a beta of 1.06.

Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.04. Crescent Point Energy had a negative net margin of 58.40% and a positive return on equity of 5.15%. The firm had revenue of $706.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $724.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Crescent Point Energy will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Sunday, September 15th will be paid a $0.008 dividend. This is a boost from Crescent Point Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $0.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Crescent Point Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.09%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CPG. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Crescent Point Energy by 72.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 21,032 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 8,871 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Crescent Point Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Crescent Point Energy by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,489,689 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $11,538,000 after acquiring an additional 19,786 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new position in Crescent Point Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in Crescent Point Energy by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 452,369 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,493,000 after acquiring an additional 20,624 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.72% of the company’s stock.

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. The company's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota, Montana, and Utah.

