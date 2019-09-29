Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CYCC) Short Interest Update

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CYCC) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 411,600 shares, a decline of 7.8% from the August 15th total of 446,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 81,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.1 days. Currently, 2.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CYCC) by 82.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,102,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 498,200 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 6.41% of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals worth $596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 8.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ CYCC traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.40. 28,800 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 67,135. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 7.26 and a current ratio of 7.26. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.28 and a 52 week high of $1.73.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.01). On average, research analysts anticipate that Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th.

About Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer and other proliferative diseases. The company's oncology development programs include CYC065, a cyclin dependent kinase Inhibitors (CDK) that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, as well as in combination with venetoclax to treat relapsed or refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and CYC140, a polo-like kinase inhibitor program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of advanced leukemias.

