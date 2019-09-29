Dash (DASH) Trading 23.8% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Dash (CURRENCY:DASH) traded down 3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 29th. During the last week, Dash has traded down 23.8% against the US dollar. Dash has a total market capitalization of $627.06 million and $183.26 million worth of Dash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dash coin can now be purchased for $69.18 or 0.00862615 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge, ACX, ABCC and Bittrex.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Enigma (ENG) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003516 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000090 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001560 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Happycoin (HPC) traded 266.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0661 or 0.00000824 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Dash Coin Profile

Dash (DASH) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 18th, 2014. Dash’s total supply is 9,064,547 coins. Dash’s official Twitter account is @Dashpay and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Dash is /r/dashpay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dash’s official message board is www.dash.org/forum. The official website for Dash is www.dash.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Difficulty retargets each blockBlock reward decreases each block according to the formula: BaseReward = (MSupply – A)/218, where MSupply = (264 – 1) atomic units and 'A' is amount of already generated coinsPOW mechanism is a voting system for users”

Buying and Selling Dash

Dash can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitsane, Graviex, Livecoin, Tux Exchange, Bittylicious, Waves Decentralized Exchange, Tidex, COSS, Bitinka, Liquid, Trade Satoshi, TradeOgre, Upbit, Bittrex, OKEx, HitBTC, Altcoin Trader, Braziliex, Kraken, Sistemkoin, xBTCe, Cryptopia, Bitbns, Mercatox, BiteBTC, C-CEX, Coinroom, Bleutrade, CryptoBridge, Trade By Trade, Gate.io, BX Thailand, Huobi, Crex24, Bitfinex, Bithumb, Coindeal, Binance, Ovis, ZB.COM, Bit-Z, Coinhub, Poloniex, Exmo, Kucoin, ACX, B2BX, CoinExchange, Coinsquare, LiteBit.eu, WazirX, BTC Trade UA, Indodax, Coinsuper, Bisq, Kuna, BitBay, C2CX, C-Patex, Stocks.Exchange, Coinbe, Instant Bitex, BitFlip, LocalTrade, Coinrail, Liqui, Bibox, YoBit, HBUS, OpenLedger DEX, Exrates, Cryptomate, WEX, ABCC, Negocie Coins, CoinEx, SouthXchange, LBank, Iquant, CEX.IO and Koineks. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dash using one of the exchanges listed above.

