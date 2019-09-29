Deckers Outdoor Corp (NYSE:DECK) Shares Sold by Tower Research Capital LLC TRC

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lessened its stake in Deckers Outdoor Corp (NYSE:DECK) by 54.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 446 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 534 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $78,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DECK. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 39.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,578,078 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $231,961,000 after acquiring an additional 449,854 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 192.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 301,758 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $53,101,000 after acquiring an additional 198,600 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 325.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 225,800 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $39,734,000 after acquiring an additional 172,746 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Deckers Outdoor in the first quarter valued at $25,025,000. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 27.9% in the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 556,300 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $85,961,000 after acquiring an additional 121,200 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of DECK traded up $2.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $143.13. 904,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 455,051. Deckers Outdoor Corp has a fifty-two week low of $101.69 and a fifty-two week high of $180.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50 day moving average is $142.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $153.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The textile maker reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.15) by $0.48. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 13.45% and a return on equity of 27.74%. The business had revenue of $276.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $259.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.98) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Deckers Outdoor Corp will post 8.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on DECK. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $192.00 price objective (up previously from $189.00) on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $180.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird set a $180.00 target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Macquarie set a $155.00 target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $163.36.

Deckers Outdoor Profile

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and footwear under the Sanuk brand name.

