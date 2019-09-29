DeepOnion Price Hits $0.16 on Top Exchanges (ONION)

DeepOnion (CURRENCY:ONION) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 29th. One DeepOnion coin can currently be bought for $0.16 or 0.00001962 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including SouthXchange, RightBTC, BiteBTC and CoinExchange. DeepOnion has a total market cap of $2.53 million and $4,472.00 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, DeepOnion has traded 15.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00005593 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003487 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0848 or 0.00001060 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0558 or 0.00000697 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002778 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00050744 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000062 BTC.

DeepOnion Profile

DeepOnion (CRYPTO:ONION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 6th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 21,108,978 coins and its circulating supply is 16,117,126 coins. DeepOnion’s official website is deeponion.org. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is /r/DeepOnion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DeepOnion’s official message board is deeponion.org/community. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponionx and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling DeepOnion

DeepOnion can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, Stocks.Exchange, Trade Satoshi, Kucoin, SouthXchange, BiteBTC, Cryptopia, Coindeal, RightBTC and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeepOnion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DeepOnion using one of the exchanges listed above.

