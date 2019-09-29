DEEX (DEEX) Hits Market Capitalization of $435,122.00

DEEX (CURRENCY:DEEX) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 29th. One DEEX coin can currently be bought for about $0.0077 or 0.00000096 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Sistemkoin and BTC-Alpha. DEEX has a total market cap of $435,122.00 and approximately $2,458.00 worth of DEEX was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, DEEX has traded 4.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get DEEX alerts:

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00006664 BTC.

TCASH (TCASH) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0895 or 0.00001114 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded up 2,429.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded 49.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Bitcoin Instant (BTI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Asian Dragon (AD) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000021 BTC.

DEEX Profile

DEEX is a coin. Its launch date was November 8th, 2017. DEEX’s total supply is 87,811,933 coins and its circulating supply is 56,528,700 coins. The official website for DEEX is www.deex.exchange. DEEX’s official Twitter account is @deex_exchange and its Facebook page is accessible here.

DEEX Coin Trading

DEEX can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha and Sistemkoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DEEX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DEEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DEEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DEEX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.