Destiny Media Technologies (OTCMKTS:DSNY) and Microsoft (OTCMKTS:MSFT) Critical Analysis

Destiny Media Technologies (OTCMKTS:DSNY) and Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Dividends

Microsoft pays an annual dividend of $1.84 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. Destiny Media Technologies does not pay a dividend. Microsoft pays out 38.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Microsoft has increased its dividend for 15 consecutive years.

Risk and Volatility

Destiny Media Technologies has a beta of 1.99, meaning that its share price is 99% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Microsoft has a beta of 1.22, meaning that its share price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

72.2% of Microsoft shares are held by institutional investors. 8.7% of Destiny Media Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.4% of Microsoft shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Destiny Media Technologies and Microsoft’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Destiny Media Technologies $3.61 million 15.23 $650,000.00 N/A N/A Microsoft $125.84 billion 8.36 $39.24 billion $4.75 29.00

Microsoft has higher revenue and earnings than Destiny Media Technologies.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Destiny Media Technologies and Microsoft, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Destiny Media Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A Microsoft 1 1 26 1 2.93

Microsoft has a consensus price target of $151.19, suggesting a potential upside of 9.77%. Given Microsoft’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Microsoft is more favorable than Destiny Media Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares Destiny Media Technologies and Microsoft’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Destiny Media Technologies 17.94% 24.40% 20.88% Microsoft 31.18% 39.26% 13.82%

Summary

Microsoft beats Destiny Media Technologies on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Destiny Media Technologies

Destiny Media Technologies Inc., through its subsidiary, Destiny Software Productions Inc., develops and markets software as a service solutions for the distribution and promotion of digital media files over the Internet in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, South America, Africa, and Australia. It primarily develops technologies, which allow the distribution of digital media files either in a streaming or digital download format. The company offers Play MPE, a promotional music marketing and digital distribution service for broadcast audio, video, images, promotional information, and other digital content through the Internet. Its Play MPE is used by the recording industry for transferring pre-release broadcast music, radio shows, and music videos to trusted recipients, such as radio stations, media reviewers, VIP's, DJ's, film and TV personnel, sports stadiums, and retailers. It also provides Clipstream online video platform for encoding, hosting, and reporting on video playback that can be embedded in third party Websites or emails; and playback is through Clipstream JavaScript codec engine. Destiny Media Technologies Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises. The company's Intelligent Cloud segment licenses server products and cloud services, such as SQL Server, Windows Server, Visual Studio, System Center, and related CALs, as well as Azure, a cloud platform; and enterprise services, including premier support and Microsoft consulting services to assist customers in developing, deploying, and managing Microsoft server and desktop solutions, as well as provides training and certification to developers and IT professionals. Its More Personal Computing segment offers Windows OEM, volume, and other non-volume licensing of the Windows operating system; patent licensing, Windows Internet of Things, and MSN display advertising; devices comprising Surface, PC accessories, and other intelligent devices; Xbox hardware and software and services; and Bing and Bing Ads search advertising. It markets its products through original equipment manufacturers, distributors, and resellers; and online and Microsoft retail stores. Microsoft Corporation has collaboration with E.ON, NIIT Technologies Ltd., and CUNA Mutual Group; strategic alliance with Nielsen Holdings plc and PAREXEL International Corp.; and a strategic collaboration with Mastercard Incorporated. The company was founded in 1975 and is headquartered in Redmond, Washington.

