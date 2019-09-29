Deutsche Bank Boosts Endava (NYSE:DAVA) Price Target to $43.00

Endava (NYSE:DAVA) had its price objective hoisted by Deutsche Bank from $36.00 to $43.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Endava from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Endava in a report on Thursday, June 6th. They issued a sector weight rating and a $38.26 price objective on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Endava from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $38.85.

Get Endava alerts:

Shares of DAVA stock traded down $2.29 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $37.46. The stock had a trading volume of 163,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,874. Endava has a twelve month low of $21.13 and a twelve month high of $43.93. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 37.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.75.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Endava in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Endava in the 1st quarter valued at about $162,000. Ellington Management Group LLC bought a new position in Endava in the 2nd quarter valued at about $209,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Endava in the 2nd quarter valued at about $270,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Endava in the 2nd quarter valued at about $287,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.28% of the company’s stock.

About Endava

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, logistics, and retail verticals in Europe, Latin America, and the United States. It offers strategy, creative and user experience, insights through data, mobile and Internet of Things, architecture, smart automation, software engineering, test automation and engineering, continuous delivery, cloud, applications management, and smart desk services across the digital evolution, agile transformation, and automation solution areas.

Read More: Trading Strategy Examples and Plans

Receive News & Ratings for Endava Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endava and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.