Diploma (LON:DPLM) Rating Reiterated by Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Diploma (LON:DPLM) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on DPLM. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Diploma from GBX 1,280 ($16.73) to GBX 1,400 ($18.29) and gave the stock a sector performer rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 1,739 ($22.72) price target on shares of Diploma in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 1,462.71 ($19.11).

Shares of LON:DPLM opened at GBX 1,640 ($21.43) on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,558.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,520.83. The firm has a market cap of $1.86 billion and a PE ratio of 32.16. Diploma has a 12-month low of GBX 1,144 ($14.95) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,709 ($22.33).

About Diploma

Diploma PLC, together with its subsidiaries, supplies specialized technical products and services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three business sectors: Life Sciences, Seals, and Controls. The Life Sciences sector supplies consumables and instruments for the diagnostic testing of blood, tissue, and other samples in hospital pathology and life sciences laboratories; electrosurgery and minimally invasive surgery equipment and consumables for use in hospital operating rooms; and surgical medical devices, and related consumables and services to GI endoscopy suites in hospitals and private clinics.

