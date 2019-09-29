DraftCoin (DFT) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $392.00

DraftCoin (CURRENCY:DFT) traded up 3.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 29th. Over the last seven days, DraftCoin has traded down 8.6% against the US dollar. DraftCoin has a total market cap of $129,032.00 and $392.00 worth of DraftCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DraftCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0149 or 0.00000183 BTC on popular exchanges including YoBit, Coindeal and CoinExchange.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get DraftCoin alerts:

HiCoin (XHI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Universe (UNI) traded 23.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Zennies (ZENI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Ultimate Secure Cash (USC) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000197 BTC.

FORCE (FOR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Pandacoin (PND) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DraftCoin Profile

DraftCoin (CRYPTO:DFT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 19th, 2015. DraftCoin’s total supply is 18,680,174 coins and its circulating supply is 8,680,174 coins. DraftCoin’s official Twitter account is @btcdraft and its Facebook page is accessible here. DraftCoin’s official website is btcdraft.com.

DraftCoin Coin Trading

DraftCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, CoinExchange and Coindeal. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DraftCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DraftCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DraftCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DraftCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DraftCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.