Dragon Coins Tops One Day Trading Volume of $46,531.00 (DRG)

Dragon Coins (CURRENCY:DRG) traded 19.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 29th. During the last week, Dragon Coins has traded down 2.5% against the US dollar. Dragon Coins has a market capitalization of $37.87 million and approximately $46,531.00 worth of Dragon Coins was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dragon Coins token can currently be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00001350 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Liquid, Sistemkoin and HitBTC.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002996 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012550 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.22 or 0.00189904 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $82.22 or 0.01025868 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0577 or 0.00000720 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000165 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00021095 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.11 or 0.00088740 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Dragon Coins Token Profile

Dragon Coins’ genesis date was December 5th, 2017. Dragon Coins’ total supply is 442,695,970 tokens and its circulating supply is 348,655,608 tokens. Dragon Coins’ official website is drgtoken.io. Dragon Coins’ official Twitter account is @DragonCoin.

Dragon Coins Token Trading

Dragon Coins can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, IDEX, Liquid and Sistemkoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dragon Coins directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dragon Coins should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dragon Coins using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

