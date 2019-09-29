Duke Realty Corp (NYSE:DRE) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.35 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Duke Realty Corp (NYSE:DRE) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.35 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Duke Realty’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.35 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.36. Duke Realty also posted earnings of $0.35 per share during the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Duke Realty will report full year earnings of $1.43 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.41 to $1.44. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.48 to $1.51. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Duke Realty.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.15). Duke Realty had a return on equity of 4.82% and a net margin of 23.14%. The company had revenue of $213.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. Duke Realty’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on DRE shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Duke Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Duke Realty from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Duke Realty from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.35.

Shares of DRE stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $34.04. 2,178,700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,091,212. Duke Realty has a fifty-two week low of $24.67 and a fifty-two week high of $34.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.81. The company has a market cap of $12.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.59, a P/E/G ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a $0.215 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. Duke Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.66%.

In related news, EVP Nicholas C. Anthony sold 7,806 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.61, for a total value of $254,553.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Peter D. Harrington sold 10,297 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.30, for a total transaction of $342,890.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Duke Realty by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 109,993 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,364,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Duke Realty by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 602,928 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,438,000 after acquiring an additional 5,943 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Duke Realty by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 282,366 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,635,000 after acquiring an additional 53,200 shares during the period. Commonwealth Bank of Australia grew its holdings in shares of Duke Realty by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 634,709 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,406,000 after acquiring an additional 53,313 shares during the period. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Duke Realty by 434.8% in the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 4,789,011 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $146,448,000 after acquiring an additional 3,893,531 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.48% of the company’s stock.

Duke Realty Company Profile

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 153 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is listed on the S&P 500 Index.

