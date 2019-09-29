Eden (EDN) 24 Hour Volume Tops $897,449.00

Eden (CURRENCY:EDN) traded up 3.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 29th. In the last week, Eden has traded 17% lower against the dollar. Eden has a market capitalization of $1.44 million and $897,449.00 worth of Eden was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Eden token can now be bought for approximately $0.0024 or 0.00000030 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BitForex, Hotbit, IDEX and Bilaxy.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002983 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012453 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.34 or 0.00190119 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $82.62 or 0.01023960 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0585 or 0.00000725 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000165 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00021138 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.17 or 0.00088844 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Eden Profile

Eden’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 600,000,000 tokens. The official website for Eden is edenchain.io. Eden’s official Twitter account is @edenchainio. The official message board for Eden is edenchain.io/get-started/blog. The Reddit community for Eden is /r/edenchainio.

Buying and Selling Eden

Eden can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex, Hotbit, Bilaxy and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Eden directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Eden should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Eden using one of the exchanges listed above.

