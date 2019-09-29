Editas Medicine Inc (NASDAQ:EDIT) Shares Acquired by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Editas Medicine Inc (NASDAQ:EDIT) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 61,241 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,212 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.12% of Editas Medicine worth $1,515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in Editas Medicine by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 21,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 3,710 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Editas Medicine by 22.3% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,979,000 after purchasing an additional 14,600 shares during the period. Kavar Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Editas Medicine during the second quarter worth $25,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of Editas Medicine by 16.8% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 36,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $861,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares during the period. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Editas Medicine by 4.6% during the second quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 16,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. 79.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley set a $29.00 target price on Editas Medicine and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. BidaskClub lowered Editas Medicine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Editas Medicine in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Editas Medicine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.50.

In other news, CEO Cynthia Collins sold 5,193 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.83, for a total transaction of $134,135.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ EDIT traded down $0.23 on Friday, reaching $22.49. The stock had a trading volume of 459,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 581,577. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 4.45 and a current ratio of 4.45. Editas Medicine Inc has a 1 year low of $17.80 and a 1 year high of $32.88.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by ($0.10). Editas Medicine had a negative net margin of 412.70% and a negative return on equity of 47.46%. The firm had revenue of $2.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.82) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 68.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Editas Medicine Inc will post -2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Editas Medicine, Inc operates as a clinical stage genome editing company. The company focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. It develops a proprietary genome editing platform based on CRISPR technology to target genetically addressable diseases and therapeutic areas.

