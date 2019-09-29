EDRCoin (EDRC) Price Hits $0.0409 on Exchanges

EDRCoin (CURRENCY:EDRC) traded up 11.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 29th. EDRCoin has a total market capitalization of $119,812.00 and approximately $10.00 worth of EDRCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EDRCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0409 or 0.00000508 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, YoBit and CoinExchange. In the last week, EDRCoin has traded 3.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Distributed Credit Chain (DCC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0516 or 0.00000642 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Qbao (QBT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Pascal Lite (PASL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000177 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000032 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Cybereits (CRE) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Fonziecoin (FONZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000013 BTC.

EDRCoin Coin Profile

EDRCoin (EDRC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It launched on March 22nd, 2016. EDRCoin’s total supply is 3,669,691 coins and its circulating supply is 2,931,224 coins. The official website for EDRCoin is www.edrcoin.cash. EDRCoin’s official Twitter account is @EDRCoinOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling EDRCoin

EDRCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, CoinExchange and YoBit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EDRCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EDRCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EDRCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

