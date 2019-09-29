Effect.AI (EFX) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $377.00

Effect.AI (CURRENCY:EFX) traded up 47.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 29th. Over the last week, Effect.AI has traded 21.5% lower against the US dollar. One Effect.AI token can currently be purchased for about $0.0069 or 0.00000085 BTC on major exchanges including LATOKEN, Switcheo Network, BitMart and Bitbns. Effect.AI has a total market cap of $1.73 million and approximately $377.00 worth of Effect.AI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002977 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012494 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.30 or 0.00190008 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $82.90 or 0.01029574 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000736 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000165 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00021211 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.15 or 0.00088832 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Effect.AI Profile

Effect.AI was first traded on April 12th, 2018. Effect.AI’s total supply is 650,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 252,168,527 tokens. Effect.AI’s official message board is medium.com/@effectai. Effect.AI’s official website is effect.ai. The Reddit community for Effect.AI is /r/effectai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Effect.AI’s official Twitter account is @effectaix.

Buying and Selling Effect.AI

Effect.AI can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN, BitMart, Bitbns and Switcheo Network. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Effect.AI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Effect.AI should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Effect.AI using one of the exchanges listed above.

