Eisai Co., Ltd (OTCMKTS:ESALY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Eisai Co., Ltd (OTCMKTS:ESALY) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ESALY. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Eisai from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Eisai from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Citigroup upgraded Eisai from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Eisai in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of OTCMKTS ESALY traded down $1.32 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $50.60. The stock had a trading volume of 3,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,570. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The company has a market cap of $14.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.43, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.28. Eisai has a twelve month low of $48.52 and a twelve month high of $101.80.

Eisai (OTCMKTS:ESALY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter. Eisai had a return on equity of 11.32% and a net margin of 11.33%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Eisai will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eisai Company Profile

Eisai Co, Ltd. engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and import and export of pharmaceuticals. It develops Fycompa, an antiepileptic drug in the neurology area that is approved as an adjunctive therapy for partial-onset seizures in Japan, the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company is also approved for use as monotherapy for the treatment of partial onset seizures in the United States; and as an adjunctive therapy for primary generalized tonic-clonic seizures in Japan, the United States, Europe, and Asia.

