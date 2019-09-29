Elixir Market Cap Reaches $91,427.00 (ELIX)

Elixir (CURRENCY:ELIX) traded 61% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 29th. Over the last seven days, Elixir has traded 32.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Elixir has a market capitalization of $91,427.00 and $35.00 worth of Elixir was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Elixir token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0026 or 0.00000032 BTC on exchanges including CoinExchange, IDEX and Kucoin.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002983 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012443 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.37 or 0.00190290 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $82.53 or 0.01021998 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0578 or 0.00000716 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000165 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00021219 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.13 or 0.00088318 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Elixir Token Profile

Elixir launched on September 2nd, 2017. Elixir’s total supply is 35,431,681 tokens. Elixir’s official Twitter account is @elixtoken. The official website for Elixir is elixirtoken.io. The Reddit community for Elixir is /r/elixirtoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Elixir

Elixir can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, CoinExchange and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elixir directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Elixir should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Elixir using one of the exchanges listed above.

