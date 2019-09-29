Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Sold by MAI Capital Management

MAI Capital Management cut its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,868 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,037 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 4,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC raised its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC now owns 26,212 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,749,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. raised its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 48,998 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,269,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,945 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meristem Family Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Meristem Family Wealth LLC now owns 5,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. 70.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EMR stock traded up $2.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $66.40. 6,472,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,719,661. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1-year low of $55.38 and a 1-year high of $79.70. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $61.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.18. The firm has a market cap of $39.48 billion, a PE ratio of 19.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.35.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 24.67% and a net margin of 12.06%. The company had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.99%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on EMR shares. Citigroup cut their target price on Emerson Electric from $79.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on Emerson Electric from $74.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Emerson Electric from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Emerson Electric from $84.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Argus downgraded Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Emerson Electric has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.29.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers products and integrated solutions, including measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industrial solutions; and process control systems and solutions.

