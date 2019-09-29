Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) Holdings Boosted by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 23.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,237,682 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 431,523 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned about 0.11% of Enbridge worth $80,735,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Lcnb Corp increased its stake in shares of Enbridge by 1.0% during the second quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 30,021 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period. Security National Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Enbridge by 18.7% during the second quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 2,102 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the period. Kempen Capital Management N.V. increased its stake in shares of Enbridge by 30.9% during the second quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 1,450 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Enbridge by 14.2% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,868 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Enbridge by 3.7% during the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,970 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the period. 53.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Enbridge alerts:

Enbridge stock traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $36.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,685,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,860,427. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.57. Enbridge Inc has a twelve month low of $28.82 and a twelve month high of $38.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $34.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.66.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $9.92 billion for the quarter. Enbridge had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 8.16%. Equities analysts expect that Enbridge Inc will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a $0.559 dividend. This is a positive change from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.20%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 107.80%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Enbridge from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Enbridge from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Enbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.75.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in Canada and the United States. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution, Green Power and Transmission, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and refined products pipelines and terminals.

See Also: Why Net Income is Important to Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB).

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.