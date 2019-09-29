Endurance International Group Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:EIGI) Receives $8.83 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Endurance International Group Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:EIGI) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.83.

EIGI has been the topic of several research reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Endurance International Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Endurance International Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Endurance International Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th.

Get Endurance International Group alerts:

In related news, CFO Marc Montagner sold 9,637 shares of Endurance International Group stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.54, for a total value of $53,388.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Opportunistic Value Fun Okumus bought 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.30 per share, for a total transaction of $129,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 50.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EIGI. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Endurance International Group by 43.3% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,993,429 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $47,968,000 after buying an additional 3,017,718 shares during the period. Okumus Fund Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Endurance International Group by 20.2% in the second quarter. Okumus Fund Management Ltd. now owns 14,533,400 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $69,760,000 after buying an additional 2,441,502 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Endurance International Group by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,039,710 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $13,564,000 after buying an additional 315,401 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Endurance International Group by 6.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,252,979 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $15,614,000 after buying an additional 201,500 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Endurance International Group by 2.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,896,775 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,105,000 after buying an additional 197,273 shares during the period. 92.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Endurance International Group stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $3.71. 1,115,200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,340,118. Endurance International Group has a one year low of $3.51 and a one year high of $10.06. The stock has a market cap of $564.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.67 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.20, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.31.

Endurance International Group (NASDAQ:EIGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The software maker reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $278.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.72 million. Endurance International Group had a negative net margin of 2.07% and a positive return on equity of 5.21%. The business’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Endurance International Group will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

About Endurance International Group

Endurance International Group Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based platform solutions for small-and medium-sized businesses in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Web Presence, Domain, and Email Marketing. It offers Web hosting services, including entry-level shared hosting, and virtual private server and dedicated hosting solutions; Website building tools that enable subscribers to create a Web presence; domain registration, management, and resale services; malware protection solutions to protect subscribers' Websites from viruses, malicious code, and other threats; and backup control solutions that enable subscribers to schedule, maintain, manage, and restore backups of their online data and Websites.

Featured Article: What is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Endurance International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endurance International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.