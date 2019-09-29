Enel Americas (NYSE:ENIA) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Enel Americas SA (NYSE:ENIA) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 3,142,590 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 161% from the previous session’s volume of 1,204,280 shares.The stock last traded at $8.98 and had previously closed at $8.93.

Several research firms have issued reports on ENIA. Zacks Investment Research raised Enel Americas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. ValuEngine cut Enel Americas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 31st.

Get Enel Americas alerts:

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.48. The company has a market cap of $10.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.55 and a beta of 0.57.

Enel Americas (NYSE:ENIA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter. Enel Americas had a return on equity of 14.78% and a net margin of 9.28%. The business had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter. Analysts predict that Enel Americas SA will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENIA. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Enel Americas by 180.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,033 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,953 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Enel Americas by 167.1% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 164,885 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,472,000 after buying an additional 103,160 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Enel Americas by 355.5% during the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 460,972 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 359,765 shares during the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc lifted its holdings in Enel Americas by 526.7% during the 1st quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 18,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 15,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAM Holding AG lifted its holdings in Enel Americas by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 106,954 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $955,000 after buying an additional 12,194 shares during the last quarter. 6.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Enel Americas (NYSE:ENIA)

Enel Américas SA operates as an electricity utility company in Argentina, Brazil, Colombia, and Peru. The company, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity using hydroelectric and thermal energy sources. As of December 31, 2017, it had 11,444 megawatts of installed generation capacity and 17.2 million distribution customers.

Read More: What is the S&P 500 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Enel Americas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enel Americas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.