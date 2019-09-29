EOS (EOS) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $1.19 Billion

EOS (CURRENCY:EOS) traded down 1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 28th. Over the last week, EOS has traded down 28.1% against the US dollar. One EOS coin can now be bought for approximately $2.83 or 0.00034565 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Kuna, OpenLedger DEX, YoBit and RightBTC. EOS has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion and approximately $1.19 billion worth of EOS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ark (ARK) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002171 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0929 or 0.00001132 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000119 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 71.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000020 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Local World Forwarders (LWF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

DasCoin (DASC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000201 BTC.

About EOS

EOS is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 26th, 2017. EOS’s total supply is 1,030,405,258 coins and its circulating supply is 933,705,246 coins. The Reddit community for EOS is /r/EOS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. EOS’s official website is eos.io. EOS’s official Twitter account is @EOS_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

EOS Coin Trading

EOS can be bought or sold on cryptocurrency exchanges. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EOS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EOS using one of the exchanges listed above.

