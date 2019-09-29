Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) Shares Sold by Prudential PLC

Prudential PLC trimmed its stake in shares of Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 9.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 127,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,953 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC owned about 0.16% of Equinix worth $64,321,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in Equinix during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Equinix during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in Equinix by 63.6% during the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 54 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Equinix during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Equinix during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. 98.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on EQIX. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Equinix from $542.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Equinix from $524.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Equinix from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Raymond James increased their price objective on Equinix from $520.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Equinix from $435.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $532.40.

In related news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 2,960 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $516.44, for a total transaction of $1,528,662.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,943,019.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Simon Miller sold 385 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $516.27, for a total value of $198,763.95. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $355,710.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,409 shares of company stock valued at $6,727,033. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of EQIX traded down $6.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $576.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 290,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 429,761. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $554.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $501.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.70. Equinix Inc has a 1-year low of $335.29 and a 1-year high of $609.97.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.14 by ($3.45). The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Equinix had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 6.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.63 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Equinix Inc will post 20.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st were issued a $2.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $9.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.56%.

About Equinix

Equinix, Inc (Nasdaq: EQIX) connects the world's leading businesses to their customers, employees and partners inside the most-interconnected data centers. In 52 markets across five continents, Equinix is where companies come together to realize new opportunities and accelerate their business, IT and cloud strategies.

