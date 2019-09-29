ERC20 1-Day Volume Tops $48,810.00 (ERC20)

ERC20 (CURRENCY:ERC20) traded 4.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 29th. One ERC20 token can now be purchased for $0.0290 or 0.00000360 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Kuna, Mercatox, Token Store and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). ERC20 has a market cap of $1.45 million and $48,810.00 worth of ERC20 was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, ERC20 has traded down 15.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002993 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012462 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.35 or 0.00190686 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $82.47 or 0.01024434 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0585 or 0.00000726 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000165 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00021170 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.14 or 0.00088671 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About ERC20

ERC20’s launch date was October 23rd, 2017. ERC20’s total supply is 13,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 tokens. The official website for ERC20 is belance.io. ERC20’s official Twitter account is @ERC20project.

Buying and Selling ERC20

ERC20 can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Token Store, Mercatox and Kuna. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ERC20 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ERC20 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ERC20 using one of the exchanges listed above.

