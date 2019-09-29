Ethereum Cash (ECASH) Market Cap Tops $73,512.00

Ethereum Cash (CURRENCY:ECASH) traded down 10.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 29th. Ethereum Cash has a market capitalization of $73,512.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of Ethereum Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Ethereum Cash has traded down 25.3% against the dollar. One Ethereum Cash token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0052 or 0.00000065 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002993 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012490 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.42 or 0.00191495 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $82.65 or 0.01026463 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0587 or 0.00000729 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000165 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00021289 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.14 or 0.00088621 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Ethereum Cash

Ethereum Cash’s launch date was October 11th, 2017. Ethereum Cash’s total supply is 15,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,100,000 tokens. Ethereum Cash’s official Twitter account is @EthereumCash_. Ethereum Cash’s official website is www.ethereumcash.technology.

Buying and Selling Ethereum Cash

Ethereum Cash can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum Cash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ethereum Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

