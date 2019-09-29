EtherGem (EGEM) Hits Market Capitalization of $109,676.00

EtherGem (CURRENCY:EGEM) traded up 1.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 28th. During the last week, EtherGem has traded 57.7% lower against the dollar. One EtherGem coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0056 or 0.00000069 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. EtherGem has a total market cap of $109,676.00 and approximately $7,631.00 worth of EtherGem was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get EtherGem alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002962 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012270 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.83 or 0.00193058 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $84.22 or 0.01026803 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0583 or 0.00000711 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000166 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00021267 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.37 or 0.00089914 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

EtherGem Profile

EtherGem’s total supply is 19,483,114 coins. The official message board for EtherGem is bctann.egem.io. EtherGem’s official Twitter account is @ETHERGEMCOIN. EtherGem’s official website is egem.io. The Reddit community for EtherGem is /r/egem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

EtherGem Coin Trading

EtherGem can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EtherGem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EtherGem should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EtherGem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for EtherGem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EtherGem and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.