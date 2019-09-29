EUNO (EUNO) Hits One Day Volume of $20.00

EUNO (CURRENCY:EUNO) traded down 6.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 29th. EUNO has a market capitalization of $224,900.00 and approximately $20.00 worth of EUNO was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, EUNO has traded down 8.3% against the U.S. dollar. One EUNO coin can now be bought for $0.0082 or 0.00000102 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get EUNO alerts:

Axe (AXE) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00014009 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003353 BTC.

Purex (PUREX) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00001277 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003342 BTC.

United Crypto Community (UCOM) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00001350 BTC.

HUZU (HUZU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000352 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Bank Coin (BANK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000121 BTC.

PrimeStone (PSC) traded 56.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000076 BTC.

EUNO Profile

EUNO (CRYPTO:EUNO) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 29th, 2018. EUNO’s total supply is 31,467,722 coins and its circulating supply is 27,343,016 coins. The Reddit community for EUNO is /r/EunoCoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. EUNO’s official Twitter account is @EunoCoin. The official website for EUNO is www.euno.co.

EUNO Coin Trading

EUNO can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EUNO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EUNO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EUNO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for EUNO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EUNO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.