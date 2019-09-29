F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “FNB Corporation is a diversified financial services company serving banking, trust, consumer finance and insurance customers through community banking affiliates and other subsidiaries with offices in Florida, Pennsylvania, Ohio and Tennessee. “

NYSE FNB opened at $11.54 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.39. F.N.B. has a 12 month low of $9.35 and a 12 month high of $13.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of 10.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29. F.N.B. had a return on equity of 8.55% and a net margin of 25.79%. The firm had revenue of $305.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that F.N.B. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.16%. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.48%.

In related news, Director David L. Motley purchased 2,500 shares of F.N.B. stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.12 per share, for a total transaction of $27,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 36,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $403,878.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director James D. Chiafullo purchased 3,000 shares of F.N.B. stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.85 per share, for a total transaction of $32,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 66,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $725,289.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 6,000 shares of company stock worth $66,460 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its position in shares of F.N.B. by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 59,990 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $706,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. Botty Investors LLC boosted its position in shares of F.N.B. by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Botty Investors LLC now owns 24,190 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of F.N.B. by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 50,585 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of F.N.B. by 59.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,747 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parsec Financial Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of F.N.B. by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 14,244 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.92% of the company’s stock.

About F.N.B.

F.N.B. Corporation, a financial holding company, provides a range of financial services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers commercial banking solutions, including corporate and small business banking, investment real estate financing, business credit, capital market, and lease financing services.

