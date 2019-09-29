Faceter Trading Up 24.7% This Week (FACE)

Faceter (CURRENCY:FACE) traded 35.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 29th. Over the last week, Faceter has traded 24.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Faceter coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000012 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including $13.77, $33.94, $5.60 and $18.94. Faceter has a total market capitalization of $439,199.00 and approximately $1,533.00 worth of Faceter was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Faceter alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00038057 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $426.41 or 0.05317188 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0353 or 0.00000440 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000306 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0884 or 0.00001103 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000174 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00016027 BTC.

Faceter Coin Profile

Faceter (FACE) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 19th, 2018. Faceter’s total supply is 938,641,610 coins and its circulating supply is 470,623,560 coins. Faceter’s official message board is medium.com/faceter. Faceter’s official Twitter account is @FaceterOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Faceter is tokensale.faceter.io.

Faceter Coin Trading

Faceter can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $5.60, $51.55, $7.50, $13.77, $33.94, $50.98, $18.94, $20.33, $10.39, $32.15, $24.43 and $24.68. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Faceter directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Faceter should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Faceter using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Faceter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Faceter and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.