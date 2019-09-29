Fastly Inc (NYSE:FSLY) Short Interest Update

Fastly Inc (NYSE:FSLY) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,200,000 shares, a drop of 10.0% from the August 15th total of 5,780,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,400,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.7 days. Currently, 46.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of NYSE:FSLY traded down $2.76 during trading on Friday, hitting $21.63. 2,294,300 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,549,562. Fastly has a 52 week low of $14.12 and a 52 week high of $35.25. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.38.

Get Fastly alerts:

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $46.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.31 million. Fastly’s quarterly revenue was up 34.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.20) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Fastly will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Fastly news, major shareholder Qualified Master Fund L. Abdiel acquired 849,413 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.40 per share, for a total transaction of $14,779,786.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Qualified Master Fund L. Abdiel acquired 359,071 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.84 per share, for a total transaction of $7,842,110.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 1,642,734 shares of company stock worth $31,524,788.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSLY. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fastly during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fastly during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fastly during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $22,879,000. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fastly during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,083,000. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Fastly during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,318,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

FSLY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Fastly in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. CIBC initiated coverage on Fastly in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on Fastly in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on Fastly in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $25.00 price objective on Fastly and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Fastly currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.03.

Featured Story: Which market index is the best?

Receive News & Ratings for Fastly Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastly and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.