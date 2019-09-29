Fetch Achieves Market Cap of $19.76 Million (FET)

Fetch (CURRENCY:FET) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 29th. Over the last seven days, Fetch has traded down 34.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Fetch token can now be purchased for about $0.0350 or 0.00000435 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including WazirX and Binance. Fetch has a market cap of $19.76 million and $4.21 million worth of Fetch was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00037986 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $424.88 or 0.05310693 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0357 or 0.00000446 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000309 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0864 or 0.00001080 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000181 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00016109 BTC.

Fetch Profile

Fetch (FET) is a token. Its launch date was March 1st, 2018. Fetch’s total supply is 1,152,997,575 tokens and its circulating supply is 564,468,540 tokens. Fetch’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai. Fetch’s official website is fetch.ai. The Reddit community for Fetch is /r/FetchAI_Community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Fetch is medium.com/fetch-ai.

Buying and Selling Fetch

Fetch can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance and WazirX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fetch should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fetch using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

