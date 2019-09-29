FinnCap Reaffirms “Corporate” Rating for Minds Machines Group (LON:MMX)

FinnCap reissued their corporate rating on shares of Minds Machines Group (LON:MMX) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

MMX opened at GBX 6 ($0.08) on Wednesday. Minds Machines Group has a 52-week low of GBX 5 ($0.07) and a 52-week high of GBX 7.79 ($0.10). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 5.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 5.88.

In related news, insider Henry Turcan acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 6 ($0.08) per share, with a total value of £6,000 ($7,840.06).

Minds Machines Group Company Profile

Minds + Machines Group Limited and its subsidiaries own and operate a portfolio of generic top-level domain assets (gTLDs). The Company operates in the domain name industry and provides end-to-end domain services. Its segments include Registry ownership (Registry), including applicant of top level domain name from Internet Corporation for Assigned Names and Numbers (ICANN) and wholesaler of domain names of those top level domain names; Registry service provider (RSP) and consulting services (segment B), which includes back end service provider for a registry, and Registrar (Registrar), which includes retailer of domain names.

