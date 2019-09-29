First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) Shares Gap Down to $9.90

First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $10.24, but opened at $9.90. First Majestic Silver shares last traded at $9.63, with a volume of 5,368,816 shares traded.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AG. Zacks Investment Research lowered First Majestic Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. B. Riley lifted their price objective on First Majestic Silver from $5.95 to $8.20 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. ValuEngine raised First Majestic Silver from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on First Majestic Silver from $8.00 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, TheStreet raised First Majestic Silver from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.11.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 2.66.

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The mining company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). First Majestic Silver had a negative return on equity of 3.57% and a negative net margin of 50.33%. The business had revenue of $83.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.77 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.07) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that First Majestic Silver Corp. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of First Majestic Silver by 45.2% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 212,214 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,676,000 after buying an additional 66,092 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Majestic Silver by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 44,554 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Majestic Silver by 51.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 28,400 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 9,700 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Majestic Silver in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,120,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Majestic Silver by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 71,277 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the period. 27.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver production in Mexico. It owns and operates six silver producing mines, including the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 101,837 hectares located in Sonora; La Encantada Silver Mine covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila; La Parrilla Silver Mine covering an area of 69,478 hectares located in Durango; Del Toro Silver Mine covering an area of 2,159 hectares situated in Zacatecas; San Martin Silver Mine covering an area of 38,512 hectares located in Jalisco; and La Guitarra Silver Mine that consists of 39,714 hectares situated in México State.

