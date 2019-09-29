Five Star Senior Living (NASDAQ:FVE) Shares Set to Reverse Split on Tuesday, October 1st

Five Star Senior Living Inc (NASDAQ:FVE)’s stock is going to reverse split on the morning of Tuesday, October 1st. The 1-10 reverse split was announced on Monday, September 16th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Monday, September 30th.

FVE opened at $0.45 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.59. Five Star Senior Living has a 52 week low of $0.31 and a 52 week high of $1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.63, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Get Five Star Senior Living alerts:

Five Star Senior Living (NASDAQ:FVE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.22. Five Star Senior Living had a negative net margin of 5.26% and a negative return on equity of 64.18%. The business had revenue of $355.74 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Five Star Senior Living stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Five Star Senior Living Inc (NASDAQ:FVE) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,285,240 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,601 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 2.53% of Five Star Senior Living worth $592,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.08% of the company’s stock.

About Five Star Senior Living

Five Star Senior Living Inc operates and manages senior living communities in the United States. It operates through Senior Living Communities, and Rehabilitation and Wellness segments. Its senior living communities comprise independent living communities, assisted living communities, and skilled nursing facilities (SNFs).

Featured Article: What is a Stop Order?

Receive News & Ratings for Five Star Senior Living Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Star Senior Living and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.