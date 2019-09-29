Flagstar Bancorp Inc (NYSE:FBC) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Flagstar Bancorp Inc (NYSE:FBC) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $37.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Flagstar Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th.

Shares of NYSE FBC traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $37.59. 149,100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 236,162. Flagstar Bancorp has a 52-week low of $25.30 and a 52-week high of $38.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a 50-day moving average of $36.16 and a 200-day moving average of $33.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.45 and a beta of 1.26.

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The savings and loans company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.24. Flagstar Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 16.26%. The company had revenue of $306.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $270.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. Analysts expect that Flagstar Bancorp will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. Flagstar Bancorp’s payout ratio is 5.30%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royce & Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. ETRADE Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Flagstar Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $203,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Flagstar Bancorp by 284.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,612 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $892,000 after acquiring an additional 20,432 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Flagstar Bancorp by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 536,161 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $17,768,000 after acquiring an additional 38,812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Flagstar Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $288,000. Institutional investors own 96.86% of the company’s stock.

Flagstar Bancorp Company Profile

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc operates as a savings and loan holding company for Flagstar Bank, FSB that provides commercial and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. Its Community Banking segment offers various products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, consumer and commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, equipment finance and leasing, home builder finance loans, and warehouse lines of credit.

